Cal Fire Reorganizes Two Fire Stations in South County 7.14.2025

News Release -July 12 – Reorg

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo and the county fire department announced they have implemented a significant operational reorganization, which went into effect July 1st.

The newly established South Coast Battalion will serve the Nipomo, Mesa, and future Dana Reserve communities. The San Luis Obispo battalion will serve the city of San Luis Obispo and its surrounding areas.

Cal Fire says this realignment is the most substantial boundary change in more than two decades, and ensures fire protection for the surrounding areas remains efficient, responsive, and community-focused.