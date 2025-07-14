California Mid-State Fair Opening Ceremonies This Wednesday 7.14.2025

The California Mid-State Fair returns to the Paso Robles event center, starting this Wednesday, July 16th through Sunday, July 27th.

This Wednesday will be opening day ceremonies at 3:45 pm, which kicks off the 2025 mid-state fair. The ceremony will be held at the main entrance, featuring a festive rope drop, appearances by the 2024 Miss California mid-state fair pageant court, and roving fair entertainers. Enjoy live music, bubble machines, entertainment, and free carnival rides all day long.

The first 100 guests will also be receiving one complimentary fair admission ticket, a bag of kettle corn, and an exclusive 2025 California mid-state fair commemorative button.

This year’s theme is “Off To The Races.”