Cal Fire San Luis Obispo Responds to Gas Leak in Avila Beach Area 02.27.2026

SLO News Release – Avila Gas Leak 2-26-26

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo responded to a gas line incident yesterday morning at about 10:15 am at 2101 Canvasback place in Avila Beach.

Cal Fire says a trenching operation struck a natural gas line, resulting in the active leak. Crews immediately established a safety perimeter upon confirmation of a gas release. Crews evacuated 100 residents, and an additional 200 residents were directed to shelter in place. The gas utility company responded quickly, and successfully mitigated the leak at about 12:00 pm.

Once the area was deemed safe, the shelter in place and evacuation orders were lifted.

No injuries were reported from this incident.