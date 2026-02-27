First SLO County Young Republicans Chapter Meeting 02.27.2026

SLO YR Formal Guest Invitation to the PRESS (1) (1)

The first-ever Young Republicans Chapter in San Luis Obispo county will be holding its inaugural meeting in late March.

Convening at the San Luis Obispo county republican headquarters in Atascadero, the meeting will take place Saturday, March 28th at 5:30 pm. Guest speakers present will be district attorney Dan Dow, former assistant attorney general at the U.S. Department of Justice, Michael Gates, and San Luis Obispo young republicans founder and chairman, Roman Medeiros. More guest speakers will be announced.

A release from the newly established Young Republicans Chapter says its goals are to champion republican principles, elect principled candidates, defend limited government, individual liberty, fiscal responsibility, strong national defense, timeless moral values, and raise the next generation of leaders while advancing the faith of Jesus Christ.