Cal Fire SLO Conducting Prescribed Burn Near Santa Margarita 12.05.2025

News Release Pile Burning 12-4-25

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo will be conducting pile-burn operations near Santa Margarita today.

Operations will take place at 7227 Calf Canyon highway, about a quarter mile east of the highway 58 and Pozo road intersection. Crews will be burning accumulated vegetation, which supports long-term wildfire resilience, and enhances safety for residents and first responders. Smoke may be visible in the area throughout the project.

Cal fire will be working in coordination with the county air pollution control district to ensure all burning will occur under approved weather and air quality conditions.