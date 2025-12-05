Fatal Traffic Collision at Golden Hill Road 12.05.2025

Golden Hill Fatal

Yesterday morning, a traffic collision occurred in Paso Robles at the intersection of Golden Hill road and highway 46.

Police officers and paramedics responded to the incident at about 5:30 am, according to a release by the Paso Robles police department. The department says the involved vehicles were a four-door Lexus and a 2017 green and white freight liner box truck. The police department says the driver of the Lexus, a 63-year-old Paso Robles man, stopped at a red light on westbound highway 46 at Golden Hill road. The freight liner, also driving westbound, failed to slow down enough to stop, and struck the Lexus from behind, killing the driver of the Lexus. The freight liner’s driver, 25-year-old Gean Marco Huaman-Castro, was arrested for vehicular manslaughter and was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail.

The investigation remains ongoing, but drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be factors.