Cal Fire SLO Personnel Sent to Help Battle LA Fires 01.09.2025

Local fire agencies in San Luis Obispo county are sending some personnel and engines to southern California to assist with the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

These include some engines in the Morro Bay and Santa Margarita areas, while still maintaining a strong force here in the county.

The fires in the Los Angeles area have collectively burned more than 20 thousand acres.

Residents are encouraged to practice fire safety while some Cal Fire SLO’s crews are out of the area, but fire officials say that there are few local concerns as of right now.