Fire Hazard Severity Zone LRA

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo announced that the office of state fire marshal has released the updated fire hazard severity zones for the local responsibility areas.

Cal Fire SLO says they will be making public announcements in the near future regarding these updates, and will present it at the board of supervisors meeting.

A reminder that the updated map for Paso Robles will be presented by Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services in the city council chambers Monday night starting at 6.