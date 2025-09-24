Cal Fire to Conduct Prescribed Burn Near Chorro Creek 9.24.2025

News Release – Sept 23 – Chorro

In collaboration with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, as well as other agencies, Cal Fire San Luis Obispo will be conducting a prescribed burn as part of its ongoing vegetation management program.

Approximately 260 acres of vegetation will be burned near highway 1 between Adobe and Gilardi roads. The burn is planned between Tuesday, September 23rd and Friday, September 26th, and if necessary again between Tuesday, September 30th and early October, starting at around 10 am each day. Burns will be conducted if weather permits.

The operation is designed to reduce the accumulation of flammable vegetation that contribute to catastrophic wildfires.