CHP Identifies Deceased Man in Fiery Crash Near Lake Nacimiento 9.24.2025

The California Highway Patrol has released further details of the fiery crash that took place near lake Nacimiento on September 22nd, as well as the identity of the driver.

CHP says that at approximately 2:05 pm on September 22nd, officers responded to a report of a crash that occurred on Nacimiento Lake drive, west of Reservoir road. CHP determined David Upham, a 62-year-old male from Bradley, was driving a 2005 Dodge grand caravan eastbound on Nacimiento Lake drive at an unknown speed. For unknown reasons, the Dodge traveled off the north edge of the road and collided with a wooden fence, CHP says. The vehicle caught fire from the crash.

Emergency crews extricated Mr. Upham from the vehicle and attempted life saving measures, but Mr. Upham was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP says that drugs and/or alcohol were not suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

The incident is pending further investigation from CHP – Templeton area.