Cal Fire’s Zero Tolerance Policy For Illegal Fireworks 7.01.2025

Cal Fire has released a statement reminding all Californians of its zero tolerance policy for illegal fireworks this fourth of July.

The release says the sale, transport, or use of fireworks without the “safe and sane” seal is illegal, as is possessing or using any fireworks in communities where they are not allowed. Cal Fire says violators may face fines of up to 50 thousand dollars, as well as a year in jail.

Illegal fireworks include: skyrockets, bottle rockets, roman candles, aerial shells, firecrackers, sparklers, or other fireworks that explode, go into the air, or move on the ground in an uncontrollable manner.

Some communities in California may ban all fireworks, while others allow certain “safe and sane fireworks.”

Cal fire advises, however, to leave the fireworks to experts – attend a professional public display conducted by licensed pyrotechnic operators and certified by Cal Fire.