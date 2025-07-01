County Animal Services Releases Summer Tips For Pet Owners 7.01.2025

The county’s office of animal services has released safety tips for this summer and fourth of July for pet owners.

County animal services manager, Dr. Eric Anderson, says the department sees pets affected by panic due to fireworks and the dual threat of summer heat.

For heat recommendations, the department says to never leave pets inside vehicles, as temperatures inside a car can reach over 100 degrees on a 75 degree day. Always provide fresh, cool water, and outdoor pets should have access to shaded, breezy, open areas. Limit walks between 10 am and 4 pm, and check the pavement heat with your hand before stepping out.

For 4th of July, the department advises owners to confine pets in a quiet, secure area during fireworks. Well-exercised pets also tend to be calmer, and the department recommends exercising them before festivities begin.

If pets are highly agitated by fireworks, owners should contact their vet to discuss whether a sedative should be prescribed.