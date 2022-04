The Cal Poly Mustangs host the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos this weekend in college baseball.

The teams are leading the Big West conference.

The Gauchos are 16-2 in conference, 27-10 over all.

The Mustangs are 11-4 in conference, 24-16 overall.

They play tonight at six, tomorrow at 4, and Sunday at one in the afternoon.

The series at Cal Poly this weekend may determine the Big West baseball champions and who gets a ticket to the regional play offs.