Sunny skies, highs near 82. N winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tonight, partly cloudy, lows near 43. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mainly sunny, highs near 85. NNW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies thru this weekend. Temperatures in the low 80’s through Wednesday. Then back into the mid 70’s by Thursday next week. No rain in the forecast in the foreseeable future.