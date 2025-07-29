Cal Poly Campus Dining Honored With Two Grand Prize Awards 7.29.2025

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s dining program recently received two awards for excellence by the National Association of College & University Food Services.

Cal Poly received these awards in the association’s national awards conference in Salt Lake City on July 11th. The first award, according to Cal Poly, is for innovative dining program of the year. This encompasses Cal Poly campus dining as a whole, the university says, with local favorites, national brands, an on-site dietitian, and outreach endeavors.

Their second prize was Outreach and Education Program of the Year. This was awarded for the campus self-care fair that campus dining hosted in December, which created a space for students to unwind, relax, and de-stress during final exams week.

The university says these results showcase the enormous strides taken in modernizing the brand in recent years, and the behind-the-scenes innovation and dedication that makes Cal Poly campus dining one of the premier dining programs in the country.