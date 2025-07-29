Cruisin’ Weekend Returns to Atascadero in August 7.29.2025

Atascadero’s Cruisin’ Weekend returns in August, on the 15th and 16th.

Friday, August 15th will kick off with the 32nd annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite, with 350 local cruisers from the 1950’s and 60’s coming to downtown Atascadero from across California. These vehicles will cruise up and down El Camino Real from Curbaril to Traffic way from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

The weekend continues Saturday, August 16th from 10 am to 3 pm, with the Mid-State Cruizers car show. Attendees can check out the interior and exterior of a variety of antique cars at the Atascadero lake park.

Then from 5 to 10 pm on Saturday the 16th is dancing in the streets, with performances, food trucks, vendors, and drinks in the sunken gardens area.

All cruisin’ weekend events are free to attend.