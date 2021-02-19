Cal Poly Football & Baseball 2.19.2021

The Cal Poly Mustang football season opener, set for February 27th, has been postponed until March 20th.

They were supposed to open against UC Davis on the 27th, but that game is pushed back a week. The Big Sky conference planning a six-game season this spring for Cal Poly, UC Davis and others in the conference.

Meanwhile, the fall schedule released.

The Mustangs will play at University of San Diego September 4th. Then travel to Fresno State to take on the Bulldogs on September 11th.

The baseball team opens its season this weekend, but no fans will be allowed to attend. Larry Lee’s Mustangs hosting Nevada this weekend to kick off the season. He has in his line up, one of the best recruits in Cal Poly history. A high school player from San Luis Obispo who was considered a first round draft choice after a stellar career as a youth. Brooks Lee agreed to play at Cal Poly in large part because Larry Lee is his dad.