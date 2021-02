The Oceano Dunes and Pismo State Beach reopen today for off road vehicles. That’s after nearly a year of closure due to coronavirus and environmental concerns.

Camping reservations reopened this week. Beginning today, people can camp at the dunes and ride their off-highway vehicles at the Oceano Dunes. That’s all under Phase 2 of a three-phase reopening plan.

There are still restrictions, however. For instance, camping reservations will only be open to San Luis Obispo county residents.