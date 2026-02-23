Cal Poly Instructor Arrested For Contacting a Minor For Sex 02.23.2026

The county sheriff’s office announced they served a search warrant in the city of San Luis Obispo last week on February 18th.

While serving the search warrant, the sheriff’s office arrested 38-year-old Kevin Coulombe, for contacting a minor with the intent to have sex, and arranging to meet with a minor for sexual purposes.

Coulombe is an instructor at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and was previously employed as a teacher at San Luis Obispo high school and Menlo-Atherton high school in Atherton, California.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is also encouraged to contact the sheriff’s detective division at (805) 781 – 4500.