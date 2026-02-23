Coffee With The City This Friday 02.23.2026

The city of Paso Robles invites community members to join them for the next session of “Coffee with the City” on Friday, February 27th.

The event will be held at 7:30 at in the Patina room at Cal Coast Brewery, 1346 Railroad Street. Each session of Coffee with the City highlights a particular topic with a presentation by city staff, and an opportunity for question-and-answer discussions. Sessions typically last one hour, and no preregistration is required.

This month’s session will focus on: an update regarding Spaceport licensing at the Paso Robles airport, the latest results from the city’s business climate survey, and a status report on the city’s five-year strategic plan implementation.