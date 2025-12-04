Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Names New Head Football Coach 12.04.205

After parting ways with former head coach Paul Wulff, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo has announced who will be the new head coach of the Mustangs.

Former interim head coach at UCLAS, Tim Skipper, has been named the 19th head football coach for the Cal Poly Mustangs. A release by Cal Poly says he arrives with 25 years of collegiate coaching experience, and “positive momentum following the job he did this past season at UCLA.”

Skipper has previously coached for Fresno state, central Michigan, Western New Mexico, Sacramento State, and more. Skipper said he is “extremely excited to become the next head football coach at Cal Poly,” and thanks Carter Henderson and Cal Poly president Armstrong for entrusting him with this opportunity.