City of Paso to Discuss Food Truck Ad Hoc Recommendations in Next Meeting 12.04.2025

The Paso Robles city council will review the findings and recommendations from the food truck ad hoc committee in its next meeting on Tuesday, December 16th.

The food truck ad hoc committee met twice previously, and have made several recommendations to the council. Recommendations include adhering to noise regulations, limiting shade structure space, carrying a city and county business license and permit, and others.

The city council will choose which recommendations to approve or amend. The community will also have an opportunity to provide input on the matter.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, December 16th at 6 pm in the Norris room at Centennial park.