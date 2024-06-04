Cal Poly Strawberry Center Receives $1.25 Million in Federal Funding 6.04.2024

The Cal Poly Strawberry Center, in collaboration with the California Strawberry Commission and the USDA Agricultural Research Services, says it has received a $1.25 million federal grant.

The grant will go to support its research in strawberry production automation and its efforts in fostering a workforce pipeline to support sustainable food production.

According to a release from Cal Poly’s media relations, this research will seek to create a first-of-its-kind production automation program focused on non-chemical pest and disease management, as well as developing technologies related to planting, pruning, picking, and processing in the strawberry industry.