California Commission Dismisses Supervisor Paulding’s Complaint on Election Opponent 02.20.2026

The California Fair Political Practices Commission sent a letter in response to supervisor Jimmy Paulding’s complaint against his district 4 supervisorial election opponent, Adam Verdin.

The letter simply states the enforcement division “Will not pursue an enforcement action under this matter.” Paulding alleged Adam Verdin violated county election regulations by accepting a donation of $11,800 for his campaign, while the limit for the county is $5,900.

Verdin’s staff said the donation was split between the primary and general election, and the commission agreed, saying: “Under the political reform act, primary and general elections are considered separate elections and contribution limits are applicable per election.”

Adam Verdin released a statement in response to this as well, saying “When elected officials resort to political theatrics and false accusations… it erodes public trust and discourages good people from engaging in local government.”