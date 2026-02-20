Idler’s Home to Host 4th Season of Live Cooking Show 02.20.2026

Idler’s Home will be hosting the 4th season of the Central Coast Cooking Show starting in March.

This live show will feature local food, beer, wine, hospitality, and vendors, and will support the non-profit organization from the Heart Animal Sanctuary. The live cooking show will be held March 3rd at Idler’s Home, featuring Ched Andrei from I Love To Cater preparing a delicious 5 course meal.

This month will also feature “Carmelita Florals, live music from Dave Tate, local olive oil from Heart Rock Ranch, cookies from Paso Cookie Co, and photography from NM Designs.”

Limited seating tickets for 2026 held March, April, May, September, and October can be found at:

https://www.my805tix.com/?q=central+coast+cooking+show