California Mid-State Fair Announces Two Headline Concerts 03.24.2026

The California Mid-State Fair has announced two additional headline concerts will be coming to this year’s Michelob ultra concert series.

First on July 20th at 7:30 pm, Megadeth will take to the Chumash grandstand arena, with special guest, Exodus. Megadeth is a heavy metal band founded in 1983 in Los Angeles, California. They are one of the ‘big four’ of thrash metal, alongside Slayer, Anthrax, and Metallica. Their works have sold more than 50 million records worldwide, have received a Grammy award, and earned nine top 10 entries on the billboard 200. 2026 marks the final studio album and tour for vocalist, producer, and guitarist, Dave Mustaine.

The second headliner announced by the fair this week is Treaty Oak Revival for July 23rd at 7:30 pm, with special guest Wiliam Clark Green. Treaty Oak Revival has been one of the most “formidable independent forces” in modern country, hailing out of Texas. Described in Rolling Stone as “one of the most exciting live experiences in all of music.” Their first two albums were self-released and produced multiple platinum and gold singles.

Tickets for each concert go on sale this Friday, March 27th at 10 am at: midstatefair.com.