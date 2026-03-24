Sheriff’s Office Releases Information of Drowning at Lopez Lake 03.24.2026

Emergency crews responded to an incident at Lopez lake on Sunday, March 22nd.

Cal Fire says they responded to a water rescue at about 4:20 pm, after a witnessed submersion. Later that day, fire officials announced that the victim still had not yet been located as of 9 pm, despite “extensive search efforts.”

The agencies postponed the search due to limited visibility. At approximately 11:52 am on Monday, March 23rd, the victim was located. The sheriff’s office says that 25-year-old Sergio MendiolaGarcia of Santa Maria was observed distressed and drowning by reporting parties, and was not wearing a life preserver. The sheriff’s office says he was found dead, located underwater.

His next of kin have been notified.