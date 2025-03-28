California Mid-State Fair Nominated For Fair/Rodeo of the Year 3.28.2025

The academy of country music awards has nominated the California mid-state fair for “Fair/Rodeo of the Year.”

The mid-state fair announced this in a statement yesterday, saying they are incredibly honored by this recognition. CEO of the fair, Colleen Bojorquez said: “This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team, the support of our community, and the amazing fans who come out year after year to celebrate music, agriculture, and tradition with us.”

The fair says this nomination reflects their dedication to bringing world-class musical acts to the central coast. This summer the fair is hosting Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, Jon Pardi, and Bailey Zimmerman.

The winners of the 60th annual academy of country music awards will be announced later this spring.