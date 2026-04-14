California Mid-State Fair Nominated For Rodeo of the Year 04.14.2026

The California mid-state fair has once again been nominated for fair/rodeo of the year by the academy of country music.

The mid-state fair says this nomination comes alongside iconic events in north America, including the Cheyenne Frontier days, Florida Strawberry festival, and the San Antonio stock show & rodeo.

CEO of the fair, Colleen Bojorquez said “the California mid-state fair has become known for delivering great entertainment year after year, and 2026 is no exception… this year’s lineup is one of our strongest yet.”

The fair/rodeo of the year award recognizes excellence in presenting country music. Nominees are selected by industry professionals from across the country music community. Winners will be announced in May during the 61st academy of country music awards live broadcast, with honorees recognized in Nashville this August.