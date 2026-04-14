Miss California Mid-State Fair Pageant Deadline For Sign-Ups 04.14.2026

The California mid-state fair announced this Friday, April 17th is the deadline to apply for the Miss California mid-state fair scholarship pageant.

This annual contest is “about far more than a crown,” said pageant director Courtney Lucas: “It’s about confidence, mentorship, and creating opportunities for young women to grow and represent their community.”

Contestants will compete in interview, talent, evening wear, and fair proposal contests. Eligible applicants must be young women from San Luis Obispo county who have graduated high school (or equivalent), and meet all other pageant requirements.

Applications can be found at: misscmsf.com