California to Hold Special Election November 4th – 8.25.2025

The state of California will hold a special election this November 4th.

The governor’s office called for this election on Thursday August 21st, according to the county clerk-recorder’s office. The county election office currently has just 74 days to prepare for this special election, and says they have posted voter FAQs and shared key dates and resources online within hours of the election being called.

This special election will contain just one question on the ballot: Yes or No on Proposition 50. Proposition 50 calls for the redrawing of congressional districts in California to favor democratic candidates, in response to redistricting in the state of Texas.

You can visit: myvoterstatus.sos.ca.gov to verify if your voter registration is up to date. Mail in ballots will be mailed October 6th. New voters can register online October 20th, or at the county elections office after that date.