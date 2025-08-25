Coffee with Paso Robles School District Superintendent This Thursday 8.25.2025

Coffee w_ Supt.

The Paso Robles joint unified school district’s superintendent will be holding another coffee with the superintendent event.

Join superintendent Jennifer Loftus for this event on Thursday, August 28th at 8 am in the district boardroom, 800 Niblick road. This month’s event will also feature a special guest: assistant superintendent of business services, Brad Pawlowski.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear updates on district finances, upcoming projects, and other important business-related topics.