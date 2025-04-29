Caltrans District 5 Holding Bike Breakfast in San Luis Obispo 4.29.2025

Caltrans district 5 will be holding a bike breakfast Tuesday, May 6th from 7 am to 9 am in front of the district 5 office, 50 Higuera street in San Luis Obispo.

The event is being held to encourage individuals who walk or bike to work to “roll and refuel.”

Travelers who arrive by foot or bicycle to the event will be given coffee, waffles, fruit, and more breakfast items.

Caltrans says there will also be a bike month giveaway raffle, a kid’s zone with coloring books, and a booth with bike and pedestrian safety information.