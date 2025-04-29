Paso Groundwater Authority Special Meeting Wednesday Night 4.29.2025

The Paso Robles area groundwater authority has released a notice for a special meeting taking place tomorrow afternoon.

This meeting will be held at 4 pm at the Paso Robles Culinary Arts Academy at Golden Hill road.

The agenda’s action items involve staffing the authority, with a letter of engagement for legal services, a contract for interim administrative services, actions for a website and email system, and opening a bank account. An update will also be given on the proposed rate study.

The meeting can be attended in person, or online through Zoom.