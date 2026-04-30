Caltrans District 5 Honors Local Fallen Highway Workers in Memorial Ceremony 04.30.2026

04.29.26 Worker’s Memorial Press Release

Caltrans district 5 held its 36th annual Workers Memorial Ceremony yesterday morning on the front lawn of the district office at 50 Higuera street, San Luis Obispo.

“Since 1921, 195 Caltrans employees have been killed on the job, including eight in district 5,” according to Caltrans. Yesterday was a day meant to honor and pay tribute to the members of families who were killed while serving the people of California. “The fallen workers memorial is also a chance to ask the traveling public to adjust their driving habits so as to continue to see our crews as real people who need to get home to their families.”

One of the biggest hazards for workers is motorists who do not exercise caution while driving through work-zones, according to Caltrans.

The eight workers honored were: Michael Flea Feliciano, Manuel Leon, Thomas Sanders, Donna Patarak, Harvey Huss, Kyle Truesdale, Albert Castro, and Norman Hamilton.