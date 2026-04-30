Motorcyclist Injured in Crash Northeast of San Miguel 04.30.2026

A collision involving a motorcycle occurred yesterday afternoon northeast of San Miguel.

CHP says they received reports at about 4:23 pm of a motorcyclist who hit a fence after hitting a patch of gravel on the roadway, causing them to lose control of their motorcycle, and suffering major injuries.

The crash occurred on the 6000 block of Hog Canyon road, close to where a vegetation fire was also burning. The fire burned through three acres that afternoon, threatening multiple structures in the immediate area.