Caltrans Memorial 05.05.2022

Several hundred Cal Trans workers, many wearing their orange vests, convened at the District Five Headquarters in San Luis Obispo Wednesday morning for the annual ceremony to honor those who died working on the state’s roads and highways. Since 1921, 189 Caltrans workers have been killed while working on public roadways.

District Five Director Tim Grubbins talked about remembering those who died, including Caltrans workers from District Five, which includes the Ventura to Santa Cruz Counties.

Paul Dunn of Central Coast Pipes and Drums played Amazing Grace on the bagpipes. Eight Cal Trans workers laid a single rose on the Memorial Rock for those who died in the line of duty.

The turn out Wednesday morning was the best in years. For the last several years the ceremony was cancelled because of the pandemic.