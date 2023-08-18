Caltrans Will Lower Speed on Highway 101 San Miguel – King City 8.18.2023

Caltrans announced yesterday that it will be reducing the speed limit on a segment of the US 101.

The maximum speed limit between San Miguel and King City will be reduced from 70 to 65 mph. In a release, Caltrans said that the decision was made from engineering evaluations of the corridor, showing that the section had experienced an increase in fatal and injury collisions.

CHP in King City reported that 71% of their citations for driving over 100 miles per hour occur in this corridor. The release also said that this is a result of Caltrans director’s policy 36 (DP-36). DP-36 promotes a vision to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries on California’s roadways by 2050.

A decisive factor was also that the corridor fails to satisfy the crash rate change metric. New signs are expected to be installed by Friday, August 25th.