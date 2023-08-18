CTC Invests $3.1 Billion+ For State’s Transportation Infrastructure 8.17.2023

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced this week that it has allocated more than 3.1 billion dollars for projects to improve the state’s transportation infrastructure.

1.8 billion comes from the federal infrastructure investment and jobs act of 2021, and almost 200 million come from senate bill 1, the road repair and accountability act of 2017.

Projects approved by the CTC include: 8 million dollars to rehabilitate the pavement, lighting, replace sign panels and more at highway 183 near Salinas and Castroville in Monterey county.

6.8 million will go to SLOCOG for improvements to the US 101/Avila Beach drive interchange, which will include a roundabout, park and ride facility, sidewalk, bike lanes, and transit stop.

More information on the projects can be found at rebuildingca.ca.gov.