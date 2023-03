Known for its high gasoline prices, the historic Cambria General Store Gas Station and Convenience Store is for sale.

The property is listed for sale at $1.85 million the business for 850 thousand dollars.

It’s located at 850 Main street, just down the street from the Black Hand Winery tasting room.

Luis Guitierrez is the owner of the gas station and convenience store. He says he’s owned the business for 20 years. He’s 75 and wants to retire.