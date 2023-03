March Madness continues tonight. Four games among those in the Sweet Sixteen.

Michigan State plays Kansas State.

And Arkansas plays U-Conn.

Tennessee plays Florida Atlantic.

UCLA and Gonzaga play at 6:45.

Four more games tomorrow.

The women also down to the Sweet 16 with eight games this weekend.

Tomorrow, there are four games….

Miami and Villanova.

LSU plays Utah.

Colorado and Iowa.

And Ole Miss plays Louisville.

On Saturday, four other games including, UCLA plays at South Carolina.