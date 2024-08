The Cambria Lions Club announced they will be hosting the Pinedorado Days once more this weekend, August 31st through September 2nd.

Gather at the Pinedorado grounds from 11 am to 5 pm to enjoy a day of fun, barbecues, merchants, and raffles.

Entertainment will also feature the follies on Cambria night live this weekend, with the annual car show on September 1st in the Vet’s Hall parking lot.

For more information, you can visit: cambrialions.org.