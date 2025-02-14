Camp Roberts Announces Reopening of Victory Hall 2.14.2025

Grand Reopening of Historic Victory Hall at Camp Roberts Garrison Training Center, press release

Camp Roberts has announced Victory Hall, one of the most iconic historical buildings at the training center, is hosting a grand reopening event.

This venue has hosted entertainers such as Bob Hope, Jane Russell, and Judy Garland.

Victory Hall’s reopening will take place on Friday, February 21st, starting at 3 pm. An official ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 4 pm, with performances to follow with complimentary charcuterie and wine.

The event is open to all interested guests, but RSVP is required. You can email: [email protected] with the full names and ages of all guests. There is no limit to the guest list.