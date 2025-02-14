Construction For Sherwood Park Pickleball Court Complex Begins Next Week 2.14.2025

Weekly Project Update feb 14th

The Paso Robles public works department released a weekly project report yesterday afternoon.

For the Sherwood pickleball court complex, construction is expected to begin on February 18th. The picnic area on Scott street will be fully closed, and some recreational activities may be impacted during construction.

For the Golden Hill road repairs, slurry and striping remains on hold due to cold weather.

On Creston road, concrete improvements continue.

Traffic signal installation will begin at Walnut drive and Bolen drive.

Active traffic control will be in effect from Orchard to Capital Hill road, with a partial closure at Shannon Hill drive.

Additionally, one of the entrances to Wayside Liquor will be closed for the next month.