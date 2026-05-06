Camp Roberts Fire Hazard Burn Proposed For May – 05.06.2026

A series of prescribed burns and training burns have been scheduled at Camp Roberts.

The burns have been scheduled to occur between May 11th and the 21st, with the largest burn acreage (up to 12,000 acres) proposed to occur on May 19th, weather permitting. Other days will include smaller hazard reduction burns and training.

“This burn is an inter-agency operation hosted by Camp Roberts Fire in cooperation with numerous other local and regional agencies.” Smoke will be present on the day of the prescribed burns. All agencies will be participating in the training operations, practicing wildland firefighting techniques, and important tools used to minimize the likelihood of uncontrolled future wildfires.

Additional information will be provided as the burn window gets closer. The burn is dependent on weather and air quality, and may be rescheduled if conditions are not as desired.