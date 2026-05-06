Goats & Sheep to Graze in Salinas Riverbed For Vegetation Management 05.06.2026

2026 Goat Grazing Press Release

Goats and sheep have arrived in the Salinas riverbed to once again graze and reduce wildfire risk.

Prescribed grazing is an approved method under the city’s vegetation management program, proven to reduce fire hazards with minimal environmental impact. Portions of the multi-use path between 13th street and the Niblick bridge may be temporarily closed as grazing progresses.

The public is encouraged to continue using the area, but should exercise caution around electric fencing used to contain the animals, and avoid contact with the fencing.

Grazing began south of the Niblick bridge, and progress north, while a second herd will begin north of highway 46 and move south. Operations are expected to be completed on or before June 10, 2026.