Candidates For Paso School Board & City Council in General Election 8.13.2024

In the upcoming general election, four seats on the Paso Robles school board, and 3 seats on the Paso Robles city council will be placed on the November ballot.

For the Paso Robles school board: In trustee area 1 will be Nathan E. Williams and Hunter M. Breese. Trustee area number 5 will be Laurene D. McCoy and Tim Gearheart. Area 6 will have Leo Castillo and Adelita Hiteshew. And in trustee area 7 is Kenney Enney and Tracy Dauterman.

In the Paso Robles city council, there are three qualified candidates for district 1: Sharon Roden, Linda George, and Kris Beal. District 1’s councilmember will only be seated for two years, and will be up in 2026. In district 3, the three qualified candidates are Jeff Carr, Steve Gregory, and Michael Rivera. And in district 4, incumbent Fred Strong is running unopposed. Incumbent Ryan Cornell is unopposed for treasurer.

The deadline for completed nomination papers and qualification was Friday, August 9th.

Election results will be available through the county clerk-recorder.