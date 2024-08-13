City Council Recommends Alternate Routes to Atascadero Middle School 8.13.2024

With the school year starting for Atascadero tomorrow, the city and the school district have identified alternate traffic routes and student drop-off/pick-up zones for Atascadero middle school.

Parents are advised to avoid El Camino Real, as the construction project for the road continues.

The city of Atascadero advises residents to use traffic way, highway 41, and Capistrano avenue to reach Atascadero middle school.

West Mall between Lewis avenue and Capistrano avenue will be utilized as an area for student drop off and pick up for Atascadero middle school.