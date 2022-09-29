Candidates Forum 09.29.2022

A school board candidates forum held at the Paso Robles School District Office. All but two of the ten or so candidates showed up. Joel Peterson attended the forum but did not speak, because he’s running unopposed. The forum was conducted by the League of Women Voters and the American Association of University Women. The candidates each answered questions submitted by members of the audience. The questions ranged from Critical Race Theory to declining enrollment and the renovation of Georgia Brown Elementary School.

Two candidates did not attend, and each is highly qualified.

Jim Irving is a local real estate agent who started his education at a one room school house in the North County with four other students. He attended a private Catholic high school in San Francisco, and then went to Harvard University.

Catherine Reimer also has an impressive background in education, but was unable to attend the forum. She has children in the Paso Robles School District, but she is also the Superintendent of the San Ardo School District. Dr. Reimer has a PhD in education from UC Santa Barbara.

Last night’s candidates forum is available to watch on the school district website. You also see it on the League of Women Voters website.

There are two more candidates forums tonight.

One will be conducted by the Paso Robles chamber of commerce at the Elks Lodge off Spring street across from Flamson school. That gets underway at 5:30. It includes many of the candidates running for office in the Paso Robles area.

From 6-8 this evening, a supervisors forum will be held at Atascadero high school. This time only two candidates will participate. Dr. Bruce Jones, who is the former chair of the Templeton Advisory Group. He’s a retired orthopedic surgeon. Incumbent supervisor Bruce Gibson is a long-time politician and a retired Exxon geologist. Gibson was a good friend and close ally of the late supervisor Adam Hill, who died two years ago of a drug overdose.

The election is November 8th, but the vote-by-mail ballots will go out in early October.