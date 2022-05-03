Candidates Night at Republican Headquarters 05.03.2022

Candidates Tuesday night at the Republican Headquarters in Atascadero. The Tea Party hosted candidates who wanted to speak at their monthly meeting.

The first to speak, James Baugh, a retired soldier from the North County who is running for County Clerk-Recorder. James Baugh has a bachelors degree in marketing, and a master’s degree in business administration. He’s worked in the last several elections. He says he has a close friend who is County Clerk-Recorder in Placer County. James Baugh spent 23 years in the US Army. Starting as a private, he fought in combat in several conflicts. He received three Bronze Stars, including one with a V for Valor.

Stewart Jenkins is also running for County Clerk-Recorder. Jenkins was unable to attend because his wife was undergoing emergency surgery.

Among the supervisors candidates in the second district, Dr. Bruce Jones and John Whitworth each spoke Tuesday night. Supervisor Bruce Gibson and candidate Geoff Auslen elected not to attend the candidates night event last night at Republican Headquarters.

Another candidate to speak came from Monterey County. Jeff Gorman is running for Congress in the 19th Congressional District against Congressman Jimmy Panetta. Congressman Jimmy Panetta currently serves the 20th district. The newly aligned district is the 19th.

Vote-by-Mail ballots are scheduled to be sent out by the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder on May 9th.